Recipes- Food- Wine- Cooking- Guide

to the California Central Coast Welcome to The Romantic Table, an online magazine about the wine and food of California's Central Coast, featuring wine reviews, California Central Coast recipes, food and wine news and culinary events from the California Central Coast. This Week's Central Coast Recipe Mac and Cheese-Romantic Table Style Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Have you ever had a craving for warm-cheesy multidimensional tasting Macaroni and cheese- and I don't mean Kraft dinner? Well I did the other day -and no, I didn't have a good recipe at hand, so I just started "winging-it!" Now don't get me wrong! I did NOT want to morph it into something that would end up being a pain in the neck to make and clean up after. So I tried to keep my wits about me! Read the complete recipe. Wine And Food Articles Summer to Fall Transition Meals









© 2013 The Romantic Table

by Susan McGourty



I love this time of year! Just like Goldilocks in her search for just the right bowl of porridge, this time of year is my personal favorite; not too hot; not too cold; but just right! And often coming up with just the right type of meal for these warm days with cool breezes that hint of much cooler days to come is a challenge. I have got some more thoughts on this subject as well some ideas for you to try.



read more...





Cooler Rainy-Season Recipes to Savor for Generations









© 2012 The Romantic Table

by Susan McGourty



We're finally in the midst of our much cooler temperatures and our rainy season! This is my favorite time of year for cooking! After several months of "restrained-cooking" due to the warm temperatures, now that we're in the midst of Winter--and much cooler temperatures, there are "no rules barred" on some REAL kitchen-cooking of all our favorite and most-loved recipes. Wait until you see what new recipes I've got for this time of year!



read more...





Featured Recipes Peach or Nectarine Crostata Romantic Table Style Luscious-and FUN Grilled Nectarine Salad Tradewinds Salad- A delightful mix of ingredients from California Country Style Creamy Potato and Spinach Soup Sauteed Vegetables With Quinoa and Eggs Christmas Fruitcake Supreme More Wine And Food Articles California Central Coast Wine Value Pick | Beckmen Vineyards 2010 Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé









© 2011 The Romantic Table

by Larry McGourty



Beckmen Vineyards 2010 Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé is a dry Rosé style wine which pairs well with Mediterranean style cuisine and robust Pacific Coast style seafood dishes.



read more...





How to Truss Poultry









© 2009 The Romantic Table

by Susan McGourty



When I was a girl helping my Mother and Grandmother prepare Thanksgiving dinner one of my jobs was to stuff the turkey and sew the cavity shut for roasting. Despite all my efforts, it usually never really stayed closed however, and there was always the problem of retrieving bits of thread from the bird as it was carved. The secret I learned later was to truss the bird.



read more...





California Central Coast Wine Value Pick | Edward Sellers 2006 Paso Robles Syrah









© 2009 The Romantic Table

by Larry McGourty



In this California Central Coast Wine Value Review we take a look at Edward Sellers 2006 Paso Robles Syrah



read more...





California Central Coast Wine Value Pick | Norman Pinot Grigio 2006









© 2009 The Romantic Table

by Larry McGourty



In this California Central Coast Wine Value Review we take a look at Norman Pinot Grigio 2006



read more...





I love this time of year! Just like Goldilocks in her search for just the right bowl of porridge, this time of year is my personal favorite; not too hot; not too cold; but just right! And often coming up with just the right type of meal for these warm days with cool breezes that hint of much cooler days to come is a challenge. I have got some more thoughts on this subject as well some ideas for you to try.We're finally in the midst of our much cooler temperatures and our rainy season! This is my favorite time of year for cooking! After several months of "restrained-cooking" due to the warm temperatures, now that we're in the midst of Winter--and much cooler temperatures, there are "no rules barred" on some REAL kitchen-cooking of all our favorite and most-loved recipes. Wait until you see what new recipes I've got for this time of year!Beckmen Vineyards 2010 Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé is a dry Rosé style wine which pairs well with Mediterranean style cuisine and robust Pacific Coast style seafood dishes.When I was a girl helping my Mother and Grandmother prepare Thanksgiving dinner one of my jobs was to stuff the turkey and sew the cavity shut for roasting. Despite all my efforts, it usually never really stayed closed however, and there was always the problem of retrieving bits of thread from the bird as it was carved. The secret I learned later was to truss the bird.In this California Central Coast Wine Value Review we take a look at Edward Sellers 2006 Paso Robles SyrahIn this California Central Coast Wine Value Review we take a look at Norman Pinot Grigio 2006

Wine and Food Blogs Henrietta the Uninvited Free Range Chicken that Flies









© 2015 The Romantic Table

by Susan McGourty



The trials and tribulations of unexpectedly acquiring one classic Tuscan Farm-looking chicken that flies, to her becoming an "almost pet."



We had just driven-in to our home’s front drive-way,returning from being out of town for two nights. When to our surprise, there-in our front courtyard stood a live chicken 'a la’ the classic Tuscan Farm-looking chicken!' “Where did that come from I exclaimed!”





read more...





Early Fall Food Cravings









© 2014 The Romantic Table

by Susan McGourty



Finally we're getting some typical early Fall weather! Foggy and cool in the mornings (which is great for exercising!) and warm afternoons with a nice breeze. This is the kind of weather I adore and feel very frisky! I have more ambition to do constructive things -plus a little more food cravings for warmer comfort-foods. Let me tell you about my latest craving.



read more...







Recent Blogs Day by Day Getting back into the Kitchen's Swing of Things





© 2014 The Romantic Table

by Susan McGourty



Fruitcake - A Christmas Baking Tradition





© 2013 The Romantic Table



Fall! The Years Most Perfect Palette of Foods and Spices to "Dance With!"





© 2013 The Romantic Table



What Your Immune System Needs to Guard Your Body of Winter Ills





© 2013 The Romantic Table

by Susan McGourty



The trials and tribulations of unexpectedly acquiring one classic Tuscan Farm-looking chicken that flies, to her becoming an "almost pet."We had just driven-in to our home’s front drive-way,returning from being out of town for two nights. When to our surprise, there-in our front courtyard stood a live chicken 'a la’ the classic Tuscan Farm-looking chicken!' “Where did that come from I exclaimed!”Finally we're getting some typical early Fall weather! Foggy and cool in the mornings (which is great for exercising!) and warm afternoons with a nice breeze. This is the kind of weather I adore and feel very frisky! I have more ambition to do constructive things -plus a little more food cravings for warmer comfort-foods. Let me tell you about my latest craving.