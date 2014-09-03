Recipes- Food- Wine- Cooking- Guide
Summer to Fall Transition Meals

by Susan McGourty

I love this time of year! Just like Goldilocks in her search for just the right bowl of porridge, this time of year is my personal favorite; not too hot; not too cold; but just right! And often coming up with just the right type of meal for these warm days with cool breezes that hint of much cooler days to come is a challenge. I have got some more thoughts on this subject as well some ideas for you to try.

Cooler Rainy-Season Recipes to Savor for Generations

by Susan McGourty

We're finally in the midst of our much cooler temperatures and our rainy season! This is my favorite time of year for cooking! After several months of "restrained-cooking" due to the warm temperatures, now that we're in the midst of Winter--and much cooler temperatures, there are "no rules barred" on some REAL kitchen-cooking of all our favorite and most-loved recipes. Wait until you see what new recipes I've got for this time of year!

California Central Coast Wine Value Pick | Beckmen Vineyards 2010 Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé

by Larry McGourty

Beckmen Vineyards 2010 Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé is a dry Rosé style wine which pairs well with Mediterranean style cuisine and robust Pacific Coast style seafood dishes.

How to Truss Poultry

by Susan McGourty

When I was a girl helping my Mother and Grandmother prepare Thanksgiving dinner one of my jobs was to stuff the turkey and sew the cavity shut for roasting. Despite all my efforts, it usually never really stayed closed however, and there was always the problem of retrieving bits of thread from the bird as it was carved. The secret I learned later was to truss the bird.

California Central Coast Wine Value Pick | Edward Sellers 2006 Paso Robles Syrah

by Larry McGourty

In this California Central Coast Wine Value Review we take a look at Edward Sellers 2006 Paso Robles Syrah

California Central Coast Wine Value Pick | Norman Pinot Grigio 2006

by Larry McGourty

In this California Central Coast Wine Value Review we take a look at Norman Pinot Grigio 2006

No cheese on seafood please!

When serving an Italian seafood dish, unless the recipe specifically calls for cheese, grated Parmesan cheese on top is not a good idea!

The pungent taste of Parmesan is usually too strong for the delicate fish flavors.

This web site is about how to find and enjoy some of the best of the California Central Coast’s Food and Wine bounties. All these California Central Coast Recipes are home-kitchen tested and the photographs are the fully cooked final products. Cooking should be fun as well as an adventure! These recipes are not carved in stone. They’re meant more to use as guidelines. For example, if you especially like a certain ingredient and would like to use more, go ahead and alter the recipe to your personal taste.

Cooking is NOT something that you should dread. It’s very straight forward and logical. It can be really fun and relaxing. I hope that I can pass on to you some of the techniques and “tricks” of my cooking experiences through the years. My recipes have a practicality factor that I’ve perfected over the years so you’ll get the most taste and looks for time spent. I will show you how to make a good-looking as well as good tasting meal in a half hour or so, you can enjoy quality dining every night at home for a mere fraction of the cost of dining out!

Plus we will keep you on top of Food and Wine events that are happening right here under our noses on the California Central Coast, so you can have a lot of fun too.